Volunteers in Muro have reported a case of cat poisoning to the town hall and the Guardia Civil’s Seprona division.

The poisoning was in a rural area of Muro with only a small number of houses. The volunteers who look after the cats’ welfare say that they were able to rescue nine kittens and two adults.

They were unable to catch a cat which appeared to be very ill. Another cat was dead, while a resident of the area has told the volunteers that her cat was acting in a strange manner, which could indicate that it had been poisoned as well.

The cats were taken to a local vet who is treating them.