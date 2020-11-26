The Sun recommends Palma

Palma has been listed as one of The Sun newspaper's 21 recommended city-break destinations for 2021. The only other city in Spain to be listed is Madrid.

In welcoming the recommendation, Elena Navarro, Palma's tourism councillor, said that "articles of this type recognise and value the modern and cosmopolitan image of Palma as an urban destination and also have a very positive impact on visits to the city".

She described the newspaper's interest in the city as "excellent news". "It comes at a good time. It is very pleasing and gives us optimism." Information contained in the report, she added, was confirmation of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation's communications' efforts directed at the UK market. These aim to position Palma as an all-year city destination.

Palma 365 works with media agencies in the UK as well as in Mallorca's two other main markets - Germany and Spain.