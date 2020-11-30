It’s warm and sunny in Palma today with a high of 20, but it will drop to a chilly 5 degrees after dark.

Calvia is 19 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild easterly wind and a low of 11.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 20 degrees with a light wind and a low of 10.

It’s a lovely day for a walk on the beach in Muro with lots of sunshine, a high of 19 and a low of 9.

Escorca is much cooler with a top temperature of 15 degrees and an overnight low of 3.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.