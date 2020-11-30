It’s been revealed that Sir Sean Connery died from pneumonia and heart failure.

The Scottish actor died at his home in the Bahamas on October 31 at the age of 90.

His death certificate states that the cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can cause strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Sir Sean Connery rose to fame as 007 in the James Bond movies and starred in a number of other films, including ‘The Untouchables’, ‘The Hunt for Red October’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ and ‘The Name of the Rose’.