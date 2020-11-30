Sir Sean Connery.

Sir Sean Connery. archive photo.

30-11-2020Ultima Hora

It’s been revealed that Sir Sean Connery died from pneumonia and heart failure.

The Scottish actor died at his home in the Bahamas on October 31 at the age of 90.

His death certificate states that the cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can cause strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Sir Sean Connery rose to fame as 007 in the James Bond movies and starred in a number of other films, including ‘The Untouchables’, ‘The Hunt for Red October’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ and ‘The Name of the Rose’.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.