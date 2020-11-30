The sun’s out today in Palma today but don’t get too excited because apparently it's going to be miserable throughout most of December, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Apart from the last few days, November has been quite dry but Aemet says we’re in for more rain than usual in the run up to Christmas.

This week sporadic showers are forecast in some areas of Mallorca on Tuesday and it will be wet and very blustery in most places on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly dry but the rain and very strong winds will return with a vengeance at the weekend.