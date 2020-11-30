The regional health ministry has released an update of the numbers of active cases in Mallorca's 53 municipalities, there not having been an update since Monday last week.

There have been increases in 26 municipalities. Andratx and Sa Pobla continue to be a concern, while there has been a renewed rise in Soller.

By contrast, there has been a halving of the number of cases in Arta. The situation in Manacor continues to improve and in Inca - where there had also been a renewed rise - the number has fallen.

Two municipalities which had been registering zero cases now have some - Fornalutx and Petra. The figure for Petra has been open to query for some time.

The cases are down in twenty municipalities, and there is no change in seven. Numbers in brackets indicate the changes since November 23.

Palma 1,649 (+28)

Manacor 164 (-13)

Inca 148 (-11)

Marratxi 128 (+5)

Calvia 120 (-3)

Soller 103 (+26)

Sa Pobla 100 (+12)

Llucmajor 84 (-6)

Andratx 69 (+34)

Felanitx 52 (+1)

Santa Margalida 49 (+9)

Alcudia 47 (+12)

Pollensa 47 (-1)

Santanyi 46 (-6)

Sant Joan 43 (+3)

Capdepera 38 (-4)

Lloseta 34 (+9)

Binissalem 32 (+10)

Muro 29 (+1)

Selva 25 (+4)

Sencelles 25 (+10)

Montuiri 24 (+2)

Santa Maria 24 (+5)

Alaro 22 (+1)

Arta 20 (-20)

Campos 18 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 15 (-7)

Son Servera 14 (-7)

Bunyola 13 (+1)

Algaida 11 (-4)

Esporles 11 (-4)

Ariany 10 (-1)

Petra 9 (+9)

Campanet 8 (+3)

Llubi 8 (+2)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (+1)

Consell 7 (-5)

Santa Eugenia 7 (+4)

Maria de la Salut 6 (+3)

Costitx 5 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (+4)

Vilafranca 5 (-2)

Fornalutx 4 (+4)

Ses Salines 4 (-4)

Valldemossa 4 (-1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (-2)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)