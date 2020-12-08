Atlantic Storm Ernest has been battering Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands all day long with intermittent downpours and winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour on the coast and 90 in the mountains, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

A yellow alert is still in place for more heavy rain, strong winds and stormy seas with snow forecast above 1200 metres and IBANAT has banned the use of fires of any kind in Mallorca, Ibiza Formentera.

The sun came out briefly in Palma on Tuesday afternoon and a beautiful rainbow appeared in the Es Baluard district of the city, which almost made the storms worthwhile!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the north and west of Mallorca, a cold northerly wind and a high of 13 and the east will be dry and sunny and a bit blustery with highs of 14 degrees.

Several people have tweeted photos and video of the stormy weather, here's a selection, including some shots of what looks like a the beginning of a tornado in Calvia!

@AEMET_Baleares Pinten bastos entre Sa Ràpita i Cabrera pic.twitter.com/OffpyAiovX — Mateu (@barraca19) December 8, 2020