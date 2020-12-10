Palma Bay, Mallorca.

07-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 16 degrees and raining yet again in Palma with northerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight low of 11.

Estellencs is cloudy, wet and very windy with a high of 15 degrees falling to 11 after dark.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 15 in Llucmajor with some heat downpours, moderate winds and a low of 7 degrees.

The rain is on for the whole day in Muro and it’s 16 degrees with strong winds and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Valldemossa is miserable too, with a high of 13, intermittent rain, howling winds and a low of 8 degrees.

