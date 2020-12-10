Port Vell, Son Servera.

10-12-2020

Mallorca has been battered by torrential rain, thunderstorms and gale force winds in the last couple of weeks, but warmer weather is on its way at long last, according María José Guerrero from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

"From this Thursday, the zonal circulation from the Peninsula will cause temperatures to rise to around 16º-17º,” she said. “On Friday it will be 18º and could reach 20º."

It will still be a bit unsettled on Thursday and Friday in Mallorca with scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms and hail in some places. It will be slightly warmer but that wind isn’t letting up at all with gusts of 60-70 kilometre an hour forecast in coastal areas and 90 kilometres an hour in the mountains.

It will pick up a little from Saturday onwards with lots of sunshine at the weekend and highs of 18º in Palma, Calvia and Alcudia, 19º in Santanyi and 17º in Soller, but it will be very blustery.

