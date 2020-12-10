Breaking News: A no-deal Brexit will not have a major impact on the lives of thousands of British citizens living in the Balearics. A British Embassy spokesoperson said this morning that the rights of British citizens in Spain were already protected.

"This latest round of negotiations is about trade and not Citizens rights," she said. However, she added that all British citizens living in Spain permanently must have their paperwork in order and get a residence permit (if they haven´t done so)."



She went on to say that the possible bar on British travellers to the European Continent had nothing to do with Brexit but was related to coronavirus legislation.