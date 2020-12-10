PCR tests

PCR tests.

10-12-2020Redacción

Spain's rate of confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 193 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday to reach the lowest level recorded since August, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 9,773 infections since Monday, bringing the total up to just over 1.7 million, while the number of deaths increased by 373 to 47,019.

No data was released on Tuesday as it was a national holiday in Spain.
While Spain's infection rate has slowed in recent weeks, Health Minister Salvador Illa urged Spaniards to stay at home over Christmas to avoid a fresh resurgence.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.