The coronavirus pandemic has devastated pretty much every business Sector in Mallorca, but there are still a few that are thriving.

Palma’s shipyards are full to the gunnels with ships that require maintenance and in the last week alone three spectacular superyachts arrived in port.

The ‘Eminence’, ‘Tango’ and ‘Axiom’ are all more than 70 metres long and frequent visitors to Palma Bay and Club de Mar during the summer season. Their presence shows that Palma is one of the top Nautical Sector maintenance centres in the Mediterranean.

With more than 500 related companies in Palma port and over 800 vessels repaired at its facilities last year, the Institute for Business Innovation is encouraging the promotion of Palma as a yacht maintenance centre at International level.

‘Tango’ was built by Feadship in the Netherlands in 2011, is 78 metres long, has 4 engines and a cruising speed of 22 knots.

‘Eminence’ was built by Abeking & Rasmussen in Germany in 2008 and is also 78 metres long.

‘Axiom’ was built by Dunya Yachts in Turkey in 2013 and is 72 metres long.

All three super yachts can accommodate around 12 guests and 20 crew and one week’s rental in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean costs an eye-watering 500,000-800,000 euros.

The combination of experience, tradition, prestige and high quality work on offer in Palma attracts the best customers in the world, even in the current climate, making it one of the most profitable Sectors in the world of sailing.

The privileged geographical position of Palma and the techniques offered in an area devoted to maintenance and repair has led to a gradual increase in work and a higher volume of yachts docking in Mallorca.