The Tuesday report from the regional health ministry gives 339 new positive cases and a test rate of 7.39% from 4,587 tests. Despite the higher number of new cases, the test rate is lower than on Monday (8.1%).

The number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics has risen by eighteen to 245. In intensive care units there are 52 patients, a decrease of one. Seventeen more patients have been discharged, while 133 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 432.

At municipality level, the increases in the numbers of cases are not as dramatic as those reported on Monday. The figures below show changes from yesterday, whereas Monday's figures indicated changes compared with Friday last week.

Nevertheless, there are increases in 26 municipalities. There are decreases in just two and no changes in 25.

Palma 2,361 (+63)

Marratxi 230 (+12)

Inca 228 (+9)

Sa Pobla 207 (+6)

Calvia 202 (+4)

Manacor 181 (+4)

Soller 143 (+4)

Llucmajor 123 (+8)

Pollensa 108 (+4)

Lloseta 85 (+16)

Alcudia 68 (+9)

Andratx 61 (+2)

Binissalem 59 (no change)

Muro 57 (+2)

Felanitx 52 (+3)

Capdepera 50 (+3)

Santa Margalida 49 (+8)

Santanyi 46 (no change)

Sant Joan 41 (no change)

Son Servera 39 (no change)

Santa Maria 36 (no change)

Campos 32 (no change)

Arta 28 (no change)

Consell 26 (+3)

Selva 26 (+2)

Montuiri 24 (+1)

Alaro 21 (no change)

Petra 21 (+2)

Ses Salines 21 (+2)

Llubi 19 (+4)

Sant Llorenç 18 (+1)

Valldemossa 17 (-1)

Sencelles 15 (no change)

Algaida 14 (no change)

Ariany 13 (+2)

Porreres 13 (-1)

Bunyola 12 (no change)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Sineu 11 (+3)

Campanet 10 (+2)

Vilafranca 8 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 7 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 5 (no change)

Deya 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)