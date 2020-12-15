The Ibanat nature agency is taking on fifty students and eleven other people to carry out conservation work at five public fincas - Es Canons in Arta, Menut and Miner Gran in Escorca, Son Real near Can Picafort, and Can Marroig in Formentera.

On Tuesday, the environment minister, Miquel Mir, visited Es Canons, where ten students will be working for nine months under the supervision of a project manager and trainer. The director of Ibanat, Joan Ramon, said that work will "recover a place of environmental relevance that had been separated from society". Es Canons was acquired two years ago with tourist tax revenue; the price was 6.7 million euros.

The students will be given training in forestry, gardening and nursery management. The director of the SOIB employment service, Pilar Ortiz, highlighted the importance of the SOIB 30 project, of which the public finca initiatives are a part. This is because of subsequent job placement.

Ibanat is creating a camping area for up to 250 people at Es Canons. The minister added that the health situation show that, "more than ever, it is important to be able to enjoy these spaces and to do so with accessible and adapted facilities". The camping area, which will be self-sufficient in terms of energy, is to have facilities for people with reduced mobility.