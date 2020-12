On Friday around 9pm, the Guardia Civil in Formentera detained six migrants who were walking along the Carretera Es Caló. Their boat was found shortly afterwards at Es Caló beach.

The Formentera boat was one of two that arrived in the Balearics on Friday. Earlier, twenty-three migrants were intercepted by the Guardia Civil's maritime service south of Cala Figuera in Santanyi.