The Balearic government announced last week that it had increased the number of centres on the mainland with which it has arrangements for free PCR tests for Balearic residents planning to travel to the islands. There are 216 in all.

On Saturday in Madrid, there were lengthy queues outside one particular centre. It opened at 8.30am but was due to close at 10.30am. Not everyone was going to get a test, but the hours at some centres were apparently being extended to midday in order to cope with demand.

A PCR test for residents travelling back to the Balearics and the Canaries is not mandatory in that there are other options, such as having a test within 48 hours of arrival. But the governments in the Balearics and the Canaries would prefer that residents have the PCR before travel.

From Monday, there will be a requirement to present a negative PCR. If not, there are the other options - an antigen on arrival, the test within 48 hours or quarantine for ten days. These are options for Balearic residents. For other travellers from the mainland and for foreign travellers, a negative PCR test prior to travel is obligatory.