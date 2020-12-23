The health authorities in the Balearics are greatly concerned about a further increase in coronavirus cases because of the Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, said bluntly that "we would be more confident without the gatherings over the next few days".

He added that a peak of infections could be reached within fifteen days which would be followed by a progressive decline. However, there is a fear that this will not be the case, as the situation will depend on people's responsibility, especially with regard to the most vulnerable people.

With the positive test rate above nine per cent and the daily number of new cases having exceeded 600 for the first time, Arranz noted that the number of tests carried out in the Balearics is well above the numbers in, for example, the Canaries and Madrid.