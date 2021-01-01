Albufera, Mallorca

Albufera in Muro.

23-05-2006Andrew Ede

New Year's Day in Mallorca is forecast to be wet and quite windy.

The north wind will be blowing for much of the day, strong breezes of up 40kph expected for the north of the island; less strong in the south.

Rain is forecast to fall as snow down to 800 metres.

Forecast highs for Friday:

Alcudia 15C

Andratx 14C

Calvia 14C

Deya 11C

Palma 13C

Pollensa 14C

Sant Llorenç 13C

Santanyi 14C

