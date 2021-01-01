New Year's Day in Mallorca is forecast to be wet and quite windy.
The north wind will be blowing for much of the day, strong breezes of up 40kph expected for the north of the island; less strong in the south.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/SBbL2owYEe— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 1, 2021
Rain is forecast to fall as snow down to 800 metres.
Forecast highs for Friday:
Alcudia 15C
Andratx 14C
Calvia 14C
Deya 11C
Palma 13C
Pollensa 14C
Sant Llorenç 13C
Santanyi 14C
Currently there are no comments.