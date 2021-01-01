As had been forecast by Aemet, there were some snow flurries in the Tramuntana Mountains on New Year's Day.

The falls, down to around 800 metres, were light, although a yellow alert for rain and storms was in place for the Tramuntana and the north and northeast of Mallorca between 12.00 and 19.59. Hail fell in parts of the north of the island.

There was also a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the Tramuntana and in the north and northeast, with waves of up to three metres expected between 15.00 and 21.59.