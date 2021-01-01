The first baby to be born in 2021 in the Balearics was Molly, whose mother gave birth at the private Quironsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma at 5.48am on New Year's Day. The baby weighed 3,120 grams (6.88 pounds).

Xavi Barroso Camps was the first baby to be born in a Balearic health service hospital - Mateu Orfila in Mahon. His mother gave birth to 7.42 pound Xavi at 6.31am.

The first baby in a health service hospital in Mallorca was Miguel, who was born at 9.49am at Son Espases.