Another cold day in Mallorca, with some more snow likely down to 600 metres. Showers in the north and east possible during the morning, sunny everywhere by the afternoon. Breezes up to 20-25kph, predominantly westerly.
The week's outlook is for the cold weather to continue, temperatures struggling to top 13C. Snowfalls expected from Monday to Thursday.
Forecast highs for Sunday:
Alcudia 12C
Andratx 12C
Calvia 12C
Deya 9C
Palma 11C
Pollensa 12C
Sant Llorenç 11C
Santanyi 11C
