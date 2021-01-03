Snow in Mallorca's Tramuntana Mountains

Shifting snow on mountain roads.

03-01-2021@carreteresdeMca

Another cold day in Mallorca, with some more snow likely down to 600 metres. Showers in the north and east possible during the morning, sunny everywhere by the afternoon. Breezes up to 20-25kph, predominantly westerly.

The week's outlook is for the cold weather to continue, temperatures struggling to top 13C. Snowfalls expected from Monday to Thursday.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia 12C

Andratx 12C

Calvia 12C

Deya 9C

Palma 11C

Pollensa 12C

Sant Llorenç 11C

Santanyi 11C

