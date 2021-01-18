Palma Bay, Mallorca.

17-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a sunny Monday in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 15 and a low of 1.

Calvia is 14 degrees with lots of sunshine, zero wind and an overnight temperature of 4.

It’s warm and sunny in Llucmajor with a high of 14, a light northeasterly breeze and a low of 6.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit breezy with a daytime temperature of 14 degrees falling to 4 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

And the sun's out in Banyalbufar and it's 13 degrees with a light-moderate southerly wind and a low of 8.

