The Balearic government could bring forward in the curfew by two hours as part of new restrictions which may be introduced this week.
At present the curfew is at 10p.m. but the Balearic government is pondering whether to bring it forward to 8p.m. A decision will be taken by the Balearic government on Wednesday.
More to follow
Jason Mahogany / Hace 14 minutes
I don't understand the logic.
So to avoid transmissions they're bringing forward the already ridiculous curfew to 8PM causing even more congestion in stores as the same amount of people will need to do the same amount of shopping but in even less time?
This will increase spread, not decrease. It seems like the government lacks basic common sense and my 2-year old cousin could make better decisions than them.