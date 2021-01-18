Health worker receiving Covid vaccine

Over 19,000 doses of vaccines have so far been delivered to the Balearics.

18-01-2021Javier Cebollada

Government spokesperson Pilar Costa said on Monday that 14,375 doses of vaccine had been administered in the Balearics. These represent 74.5% of available doses; 18,690 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have so far been delivered and 600 of the Moderna vaccine.

Costa explained that 7,892 doses had been administered to residents of homes for the elderly and disabled to care-home workers. The majority of these have been in Mallorca, with 1,680 in Minorca and 1,888 in Ibiza and Formentera.

In addition, 6,483 frontline health workers have received a first dose - 4,434 in Mallorca, 945 in Minorca and 1,104 in Ibiza and Formentera. These 6,483 represent 88.3% of the 7,337 frontline health workers in the Balearics.

On Sunday, the first of the second doses were given to residents and staff at the Oms-Sant Miquel care home in Palma.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Mark Badoer / Hace about 1 hour

Wonderful: but what about us normal people?

+-2-

Lisa / Hace about 2 hours

Really that is a pathetic number of vaccine doses. And then they’ve only administered three quarters.

Maybe they should take a bite out of Oliver’s book and go with their begging bowl to Madrid ... ‘more please?’.

Either that or let tourism go down the pan for a second summer.

+-1-