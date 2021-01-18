Hopes of an early summer kick-start for the travel industry this year were dashed on Sunday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that it was "too early" to book a holiday despite the roll out of the vaccine.

Reports last week, including one from Britain´s largest tour firm TUI, suggested that there had been a surge in holiday bookings to the Balearics since the introduction of the Covid-vaccines especially amongst the over 50s. The news was widely welcomed by the local tourism industry.

Asked whether Britons should book a summer holiday in spite of current restrictions, Raab said: “I think at the moment it’s too early, I think you have to follow the guidance that we’re putting out.