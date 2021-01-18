On Monday, the Balearic ministry of health updated the figures for active cases of coronavirus in municipalities, the last update having been on Friday (January 15).

These latest figures show increased numbers of cases in only ten of the 53 municipalities in Mallorca, and in only three of the ten are the increases particularly notable - Manacor up 31, Costitx up four and Escorca by two. Until now, Escorca was the only municipality in Mallorca not to have registered a case.

A point about Monday's figures is that in recent weeks when there have been no updates over weekends or for a few days, there have then been marked increases in the numbers of cases.

In Ibiza, however, the situation is different. In Ibiza itself, cases are up by 157 to 984, while in Santa Eulària they are up 45 to 490 and in Sant Antoni by 35 to 400.

Palma 3,538 (-465)

Calvia 456 (-59)

Manacor 353 (+31)

Marratxi 295 (-26)

Inca 292 (-2)

Llucmajor 261 (-49)

Pollensa 202 (-13)

Alcudia 190 (-40)

Sa Pobla 180 (-9)

Soller 115 (-6)

Santanyi 85 (-11)

Felanitx 83 (-17)

Binissalem 68 (-9)

Santa Margalida 66 (-16)

Campos 65 (+2)

Capdepera 61 (-8)

Santa Maria 60 (-10)

Arta 59 (-1)

Son Servera 59 (-7)

Muro 57 (-3)

Andratx 44 (-3)

Bunyola 44 (-5)

Alaro 43 (-8)

Lloseta 40 (+2)

Montuiri 35 (-5)

Sencelles 35 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 34 (no change)

Sineu 33 (no change)

Selva 28 (no change)

Esporles 27 (-8)

Petra 25 (-1)

Sant Joan 20 (-24)

Vilafranca 20 (no change)

Consell 19 (-3)

Llubi 18 (no change)

Porreres 17 (+2)

Santa Eugenia 16 (-2)

Algaida 15 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 13 (-4)

Costitx 12 (+4)

Campanet 11 (-1)

Ses Salines 11 (+1)

Valldemossa 10 (-5)

Mancor de la Vall 9 (+1)

Ariany 6 (-1)

Buger 6 (+1)

Deya 6 (no change)

Puigpunyent 6 (-9)

Escorca 2 (+2)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (-1)

Estellencs 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)