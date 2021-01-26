Video showing the attack on Mallorcan cyclist Raúl Márquez in Gran Canaria at the weekend.

26-01-2021Última hora

A Mallorcan cyclist, Raúl Márquez, was involved in a road rage incident in Gran Canaria at the weekend.

Attack on Mallorcan cyclist Raúl Márquez in Gran Canaria at the weekend

On the descent of Pico de las Nieves, Márquez was with fellow riders from the Qromia team.

CANARIAS - AGRESIONES - El ciclista mallorquín Raúl Márquez sufre una brutal agresión en Canarias.

A vehicle overtook him in dangerous fashion, and an exchange of words between driver and cyclist led to Márquez being punched to the ground.

CANARIAS - AGRESIONES - El ciclista mallorquín Raúl Márquez sufre una brutal agresión en Canarias.

The driver hit him more times before being dragged off. Some witnesses suggested that the driver was going to kill him.

Attack on Mallorcan cyclist Raúl Márquez in Gran Canaria at the weekend

Márquez has denounced the incident to the Guardia Civil, and the driver - a well-known contact sports fighter in the Canaries - has denounced Márquez, who needed treatment at a medical centre.

CANARIAS - AGRESIONES - El ciclista mallorquín Raúl Márquez sufre una brutal agresión en Canarias.

He lost a tooth and suffered an injury to one hand.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.