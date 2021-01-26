Mallorca.

24-01-2021

Palma is 19 degrees and sunny today, but that 35 kilometre northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop to 6 after dark.

There’s hazy sunshine in Calvia with a high of 18, strong winds and a low of 8 degrees.

Felanitx is 20 degrees and partly sunny, party cloudy with moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 12.

Alcudia is 19 and sunny with 25 kilometre northerly winds and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s the view from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s a glorious sunny day in Soller with a high of 20 degrees, virtually no wind and a low of 8.

