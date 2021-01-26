The Resistencia Balear group has called a protest for this Saturday, the third against government closures of businesses. The intention is for it to take place from 11am in Parc de la Mar, Palma.

A spokesperson, Alberto Jareño, says that a request has been made to the national government delegation for permission for the protest. It is hoped that there will be high participation from all sectors affected by closures and government restrictions - shops, gyms, nightlife, children's entertainment as well as bars and restaurants.

Jareño, the proprietor of La Balanguera restaurant in Palma, will be one of a dozen people going to Madrid on Wednesday to take their message to Congress. He says that they want "to let people know what is happening in the Balearics" and to ensure that "the people are heard".

He adds that they will be calling for direct aid, cuts to the salaries of public officials, and the resignation of President Armengol. They hope to meet the employment minister, Yolanda Díaz, and to draw attention to, among other things, the losses in the hospitality sector. As well as direct aid, they want exemption from municipal taxes and self-employed social security payments so long as establishments are closed. "The alternative is to close. But we are not willing to do this and, in many cases, give up more than thirty years of family business."