Travel to spain

Travel to Spain.

05-02-2021

Britain and Spain are at odds over the so-called vaccine passport which should have made it easier to travel to the Balearics and the rest of Spain. Despite press speculation including an article in The Times last week which suggested that Britain was preparing to introduce the passport, a British minister has poured cold water over the suggestion.

Spain is pushing the European Union for the introduction of the passport. Spain has said it would make travel to Spain easier.

But British vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawissaid over the weekend there were several reasons why vaccine passports would not be introduced, not least because the vaccine was not mandatory in the UK.

"That's not how we do things. We do them by consent," he said.

Zahawi said vaccine passports would be "discriminatory" and it wasn't clear what impact they would have on transmission of the virus.

He said people could talk to their doctor if they needed written evidence to travel.

"Of course you have the evidence that you have been vaccinated held by your GP and if other countries require you to show proof of that evidence then that is up to those countries," he said.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.