Weather warnings for strong winds & storms.

Weather warnings for strong winds & storms.

10-02-2021Aemet

It’s been blowing a gale all night long in Mallorca and now the State Meteorological Agency has issued an orange weather alert for gusts of 90 kilometres in the flatlands and more than 110 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstones and Aemet says temperatures will plummet.

Extreme caution is advised in coastal areas because stormy seas are slamming huge waves into the shore.

The 112 Emergency Service has tweeted a message advising people to stay away from parks and wooded avenues, avoid driving if possible, close all doors and windows, remove any plants or other objects that could fall into the street and secure all awnings and blinds.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Stan / Hace about 4 hours

Does the wind blow away the Island's Litter? Or does it all go into the Sea? When are ALL the Residents going to stop Littering. ?Education is needed to get everyone to clean up Mallorca.

+-1-