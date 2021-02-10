It’s been blowing a gale all night long in Mallorca and now the State Meteorological Agency has issued an orange weather alert for gusts of 90 kilometres in the flatlands and more than 110 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana.
A yellow weather warning has also been issued for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstones and Aemet says temperatures will plummet.
Extreme caution is advised in coastal areas because stormy seas are slamming huge waves into the shore.
Vent, vent i VENT. Fins a mitjan capvespre bufarà de ponent amb cops forts arreu de les Balears. Malgrat les clarianes pot fer qualque ruixat fins a migdia. Més sol però més fred el capvespre. pic.twitter.com/k3Qp8tibOE— Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) February 10, 2021
The 112 Emergency Service has tweeted a message advising people to stay away from parks and wooded avenues, avoid driving if possible, close all doors and windows, remove any plants or other objects that could fall into the street and secure all awnings and blinds.
Demà:
🟠AVÍS TARONGA per vent i costaners.
🟡AVÍS GROC per tempesta.
⚠Si és possible, evita circular.
Tanca portes i finestres, retira cossiols i qualsevol objecte que pugui caure al carrer i assegura tendals i persianes. No transitis per parcs o avingudes arbrades.
— Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) February 9, 2021
Does the wind blow away the Island's Litter? Or does it all go into the Sea? When are ALL the Residents going to stop Littering. ?Education is needed to get everyone to clean up Mallorca.