05-10-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s cold and cloudy this morning in Palma but the sun will come out later bringing a daytime high of 19 degrees followed by a nighttime low of 6.

Calvia is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 18 degrees and a low of 5.

Ses Salines is 18 and overcast this morning, but sunny this afternoon with a low of 5 degrees.

It’s 20 in Muro but the sun won’t come out until this afternoon and it’ll be 5 degrees overnight.

Deya is 18 and beautiful this morning but it'll drop to 12 degrees when the fog will floods in at noon and 8 when the sun goes down.

