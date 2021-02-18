The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 84 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.60% from 3,230 tests. Fifty-two of these cases are in Mallorca, 29 in Ibiza and three in Minorca.

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca is down another thirteen to 80. In Ibiza there is a decrease of seven to 76 and in Minorca a decrease of one to three. In intensive care, there are decreases of one in both Mallorca (to 57) and Minorca (three), while there is no change to the number of patients in Ibiza (18).

Twenty-seven more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 360 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of active cases in the Balearics is now down to 3,485. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,838 people, 126 fewer than on Wednesday.

Three more deaths have been confirmed. Since the start of the pandemic, the total is 679.