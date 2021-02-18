President Armengol and economic model, tourism and employment minister, Iago Negueruela, met Spain's foreign affairs and economic affairs ministers in Madrid on Thursday and called for greater measures to support Balearic businesses affected by the pandemic.

Armengol said that that the ministers were sensitive to the difficult situation facing people and businesses in the Balearics and that they stressed their commitment to working to find the best solutions for a variety of issues. Nadia Calviño, the economic affairs minister, will visit the Balearics shortly and hold talks with business sectors about solvency and liquidity measures.

With the foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, a joint strategy at a European level for the safe reopening of tourism was discussed. This included the proposal for a vaccination passport. Armengol underlined the Spanish government's commitment to ensuring that vaccines are delivered to the Balearics (and the rest of Spain) "on a massive scale" towards the end of March in order to make the vaccination programme go much faster.

The president observed that "it will be important to maintain low incidence rates in the Balearics, to be able to have a high vaccination rate and enable tourists to come to the Balearics and reactivate the economy". She added that, in parallel, there are other measures to ensure safe travel, such as controls at ports and airports.