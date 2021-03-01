The Monday report from the health ministry indicates 40 new positive cases of coronavirus, seven more than were reported on Sunday, with a test rate of 2.75% from 1,454 tests. Thirty-six of the cases are in Mallorca and four are in Ibiza.

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards has risen. There are three more in Mallorca (57). The 42 in Ibiza and two in Minorca are unchanged. There is one more patient in intensive care in Ibiza (12). There are 37 patients in Mallorca and two in Minorca, the same numbers as Sunday's.

Seventy-eight more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 1,678 people, with primary care in Mallorca monitoring 1,109. Both these figures continue to come down; on Sunday, they were 1,722 and 1,132 respectively.

Five more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 727.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is down almost five points to 81.69. In Mallorca it is 74.10, just slightly lower than on Sunday.