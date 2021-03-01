It’s 18 degrees and overcast in Palma today with strong winds, the possibility of a shower or two and a low of 12.

Calvia is dull with black clouds and high winds and the daytime high of 20 degrees will drop to 9 after dark.

It’s 17 and cloudy in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind, occasional slivers of sunshine and a low of 9 degrees.

Alcudia is 17, cloudy and very windy this morning but this afternoon brings hazy sunshine and overnight the temperature will drop to 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Banyalbufar is overcast all day long with a high of 18 degrees, a 30 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 12.