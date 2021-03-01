The Balearic government has promised that there will be an audit of the vaccination process on the islands once 70% of the population have been immunised.
This was revealed on Monday by the spokesperson for Podemos, Alejandro López, who said that he will be voting against the creation of a commission of inquiry in parliament on Tuesday. There has been a call for this because of the vaccination of some senior figures in the health service on the first day of the vaccination programme - December 27.
This promise is linked to the coordinator of the vaccination programme, Carlos Villafafila, having stepped down, apparently for health reasons: he was one of those vaccinated. Més and Podemos, who had been calling for the commission of inquiry, are satisfied that there are no longer grounds for one.
