The 442 hectare Planícia Estate in Banyalbufar, which is owned by the Government could soon have a mountain refuge, providing the Balearic Environmental Commission approves the environmental impact report for the project.

The Planícia hostel was proposed by Ibanat and will be located in the buildings known as the houses of ses Collidores. The hostel will spread over 240.58 square metres, with a living room, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a store room on the first floor. There will also be two porches

The Comissió Balear de Medi Ambient is certain that the project will go ahead, for two reasons:

1. There are not enough shelters to accommodate all the hikers who flock to the Pedra Route in Sec.

2. If the facilities at the houses of ses Collidores are not used they will deteriorate over time.

The Comissió Chairman, Antoni Alorda also points out that one of the most positive aspects of the project is that it will help conserve heritage elements and maintain the landscape.

Another refuge is under construction on the Galatzó estate, which is owned by Calvia Town Hall and both shelters will be integrated into the network of existing accommodation on La Ruta de Pedra en Sec: ses Fontanelles in Andratx; Coma d’en Vidal in Estellencs; Trias in Esporles; Can Boi in Deya; Crutch in Sóller; Tossals Verds in Escorca; Amer in Escorca and Pont Romà in Pollensa.

Ibanat manages shelters on plots and public estates owned by the Government, including Lavanor in Escorca, Son Moragues in Valldemossa, Cúber, Gorg Blau, sa Coma de Binifaldó, Binifaldó Petit and ses Cases de Binifaldo in Escorca; Coll Baix in Alcúdia, Son Real in Santa Margalida; s’Arenalet, s’Alzina and Oguers in Llevant National Park and the refuge in Cabrera National Park.