On Saturday some of the restrictions will be eased. Here is the following guideline of what you can and can not do.

1. Two households can gather (inside and outside). Only six people can meet. Exceptions are: People who live alone can be part of a single, extended unit. Minors can meet parents if they live at different addresses, as can couples if they don’t live together. A further exception applies to anyone who has to go to a different address to care for others.

2. Bar and restaurant terraces open 50 percent until 17.00. Only four per table and up to two households. On Monday March 15 inside will be available but only 30%.

3. You can still smoke as long as you respect social distancing and you are static.

4. Stores will have to reduce their capacity to 50 percent or 50% reduction if larger than 700 square metres.

5. Theatres, cinemas an d marquees at 50 percent capacity.

6. Gyms allowed to reopen with 30% capacity for activities of low intensity involving no more than six people for weights rooms. Need to wear masks. There needs to be 3 metre distance maintained at all times. No cardio. Showers are closed but as of Saturday March 13 they will open.

7. Ban on the public attending sports events of any category.

8. Curfew at 22.00 until 06.00.

9. Large stores and shopping centres (700 metres) will be able to open at 50% capacity, Monday to Friday. Car park capacities will be 50%. They will open on Saturdays as of March 13 but only 30%.

10. Closure of all establishments at 20.00, with certain exceptions - food or essential products, petrol stations and hairdressers

11. Buses will have limited capacity from 50% to 66% and there will be no standing.

12. On the Metro, standing will be allowed in places where this is indicated.

13. Ban on fiesta activities.

14. People who are at risk are being advised not to use public transport.

15. The government is also recommending people to be home by 20.00 and to visit commercial establishments on their own.

16. Churches at 30 percent capacity and ceremonies 15 people (30 percent). Increase to 50 percent as of March 13.

17. Residents of Nursing Homes or with disabilities may leave the premises by themselves or with a relative.

18. Night clubs and gambling premises closed. Gaming rooms to open on Monday March 15 but will need to close by 17.00.

19. Fairs and fiestas cancelled.

20. Hotels: common places 50 percent and dinning room 30 percent.

21. Extracurricular activities are allowed with an exception for academies, training centres and driving schools.

22. Cultural places: museums etc... 50 percent. Groups up to 6 people inside and outside.

23. Parks and beaches open 07.00 to 21.00.

24. Swimming pools reopen with 30% capacity and 3 people per lane. Total 24 people. Changing rooms are open with 30 percent but showers are closed. No time limit. Courses and directed activities at sports centres will not restart for now.



