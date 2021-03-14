A sunny Sunday morning in Mallorca, with cloud expected to build up later in the day. Moderate to fresh northerly breezes easing by the afternoon. Overnight lows of 7C.
Outlook for the week: Sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of around 17C. Rain likely from Wednesday to Friday, temperatures dipping on Thursday to highs of 14 to 15C and with snow expected down to 700 metres on Friday.
Forecast highs for Sunday:
Alcudia 17C
Andratx 17C
Calvia 17C
Deya 15C
Palma 18C
Pollensa 17C
Sant Llorenç 17C
Santanyi 19C
UV rating: 4
