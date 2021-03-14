A sunny Sunday morning in Mallorca, with cloud expected to build up later in the day. Moderate to fresh northerly breezes easing by the afternoon. Overnight lows of 7C.

Outlook for the week: Sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of around 17C. Rain likely from Wednesday to Friday, temperatures dipping on Thursday to highs of 14 to 15C and with snow expected down to 700 metres on Friday.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia 17C

Andratx 17C

Calvia 17C

Deya 15C

Palma 18C

Pollensa 17C

Sant Llorenç 17C

Santanyi 19C

UV rating: 4