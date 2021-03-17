From Real Mallorca to top job.

24-09-2019David Fernandez - GAR - EFE - EF

Former Real Mallorca Chief Executive Maheta Molango is set to replace Gordon Taylor as head of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

The body, which represents players in England and Wales, said in a statement that an independent advisory panel had recommended the 38-year-old Swiss to the board. "The PFA Players’ Board unanimously approved the proposed candidate, and the PFA will now look to finalise terms and formalise the appointment," it added.

Taylor, 76, has headed the players' body since 1981 but the chief executive has faced criticism over his salary level and is due to leave at the end of the season.

Molango joined Brighton in 2004 but was soon sent on loan to Lincoln City and then Oldham Athletic and Wrexham before joining non-league Grays Athletic.

He ended his playing career in Spain after qualifying as a lawyer and served for four years as chief executive of Real Mallorca where he oversaw their return to the First Division.

