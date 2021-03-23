The Balearic Ib-Salut health service has detected outbreaks of coronavirus, of up to 15 people, in the municipalities of Inca and Soller in recent weeks, linked to contact sports.

Most of these outbreaks are of the British variant, the Balearic spokesperson for infectious diseases, said today.

Arranz pointed out that the outbreaks detected in Mallorca are significant, involving more than 15 people, and in many cases they affect different municipalities.

He also sent a message of "certain tranquility" because "as there are few cases we can better track and control them."

However, he warned that "when we begin to have major outbreaks and in different places, we are faced with the danger that community transmission will appear with explosive growth."