General view of Puerto Soller

General view of Puerto Soller.

23-03-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Balearic Ib-Salut health service has detected outbreaks of coronavirus, of up to 15 people, in the municipalities of Inca and Soller in recent weeks, linked to contact sports.

Most of these outbreaks are of the British variant, the Balearic spokesperson for infectious diseases, said today.

Arranz pointed out that the outbreaks detected in Mallorca are significant, involving more than 15 people, and in many cases they affect different municipalities.

He also sent a message of "certain tranquility" because "as there are few cases we can better track and control them."

However, he warned that "when we begin to have major outbreaks and in different places, we are faced with the danger that community transmission will appear with explosive growth."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.