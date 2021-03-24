Health personnel in Mallorca

Test rate at 1.56%.

24-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Wednesday report gives 52 new positive cases of coronavirus, 18 more than Tuesday, with a test rate of 1.56% from 3,333 tests, 656 more tests than reported on Tuesday. Fifty-one of the cases are in Mallorca; the other one is in Ibiza.

The number of Covid patients on wards continues to fluctuate. Up nine on Tuesday, it is down six on Wednesday - three fewer patients in both Mallorca (now 35) and Ibiza (22). There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (17); the number in Ibiza remains six.

Fifty-five people have recovered - eight of them were in hospital - and the health service is attending to 879 people in all, eleven fewer than on Tuesday. In Mallorca, though, primary care in monitoring nine more - 710. Four more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 778.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics has risen by just over one point to 48.46; in Mallorca it is up to 51.56. The seven-day incidence is up to 28.88 (Balearics) and 31.47 (Mallorca).

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are slight increases in active cases in eleven of the 53.

Palma 515 (-7)

Inca 69 (+1)

Marratxi 49 (no change)

Calvia 42 (no change)

Manacor 33 (-4)

Soller 29 (+1)

Campos 26 (+1)

Llucmajor 26 (+1)

Sa Pobla 25 (+3)

Alcudia 20 (+1)

Pollensa 17 (+1)

Muro 14 (no change)

Santa Maria 13 (+2)

Alaro 12 (+1)

Bunyola 12 (no change)

Capdepera 12 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (no change)

Selva 11 (no change)

Son Servera 11 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Santa Margalida 9 (-1)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Felanitx 8 (-2)

Lloseta 8 (+1)

Santanyi 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (-1)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Consell 2 (-1)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (-1)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.