The Wednesday report gives 52 new positive cases of coronavirus, 18 more than Tuesday, with a test rate of 1.56% from 3,333 tests, 656 more tests than reported on Tuesday. Fifty-one of the cases are in Mallorca; the other one is in Ibiza.
The number of Covid patients on wards continues to fluctuate. Up nine on Tuesday, it is down six on Wednesday - three fewer patients in both Mallorca (now 35) and Ibiza (22). There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (17); the number in Ibiza remains six.
Fifty-five people have recovered - eight of them were in hospital - and the health service is attending to 879 people in all, eleven fewer than on Tuesday. In Mallorca, though, primary care in monitoring nine more - 710. Four more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 778.
The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics has risen by just over one point to 48.46; in Mallorca it is up to 51.56. The seven-day incidence is up to 28.88 (Balearics) and 31.47 (Mallorca).
At municipality level in Mallorca, there are slight increases in active cases in eleven of the 53.
Palma 515 (-7)
Inca 69 (+1)
Marratxi 49 (no change)
Calvia 42 (no change)
Manacor 33 (-4)
Soller 29 (+1)
Campos 26 (+1)
Llucmajor 26 (+1)
Sa Pobla 25 (+3)
Alcudia 20 (+1)
Pollensa 17 (+1)
Muro 14 (no change)
Santa Maria 13 (+2)
Alaro 12 (+1)
Bunyola 12 (no change)
Capdepera 12 (+1)
Mancor de la Vall 12 (no change)
Selva 11 (no change)
Son Servera 11 (no change)
Binissalem 9 (no change)
Santa Margalida 9 (-1)
Andratx 8 (no change)
Felanitx 8 (-2)
Lloseta 8 (+1)
Santanyi 7 (no change)
Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)
Ses Salines 5 (no change)
Montuiri 4 (no change)
Sencelles 4 (-1)
Esporles 3 (no change)
Porreres 3 (no change)
Vilafranca 3 (no change)
Algaida 2 (no change)
Arta 2 (no change)
Campanet 2 (no change)
Consell 2 (-1)
Llubi 2 (no change)
Sineu 2 (no change)
Ariany 1 (no change)
Costitx 1 (no change)
Deya 1 (no change)
Escorca 1 (no change)
Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)
Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)
Petra 1 (-1)
Valldemossa 1 (no change)
Banyalbufar 0 (no change)
Buger 0 (no change)
Estellencs 0 (no change)
Fornalutx 0 (no change)
Puigpunyent 0 (no change)
Sant Joan 0 (no change)
Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)
Currently there are no comments.