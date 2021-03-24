The Wednesday report gives 52 new positive cases of coronavirus, 18 more than Tuesday, with a test rate of 1.56% from 3,333 tests, 656 more tests than reported on Tuesday. Fifty-one of the cases are in Mallorca; the other one is in Ibiza.

The number of Covid patients on wards continues to fluctuate. Up nine on Tuesday, it is down six on Wednesday - three fewer patients in both Mallorca (now 35) and Ibiza (22). There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (17); the number in Ibiza remains six.

Fifty-five people have recovered - eight of them were in hospital - and the health service is attending to 879 people in all, eleven fewer than on Tuesday. In Mallorca, though, primary care in monitoring nine more - 710. Four more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 778.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics has risen by just over one point to 48.46; in Mallorca it is up to 51.56. The seven-day incidence is up to 28.88 (Balearics) and 31.47 (Mallorca).

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are slight increases in active cases in eleven of the 53.

Palma 515 (-7)

Inca 69 (+1)

Marratxi 49 (no change)

Calvia 42 (no change)

Manacor 33 (-4)

Soller 29 (+1)

Campos 26 (+1)

Llucmajor 26 (+1)

Sa Pobla 25 (+3)

Alcudia 20 (+1)

Pollensa 17 (+1)

Muro 14 (no change)

Santa Maria 13 (+2)

Alaro 12 (+1)

Bunyola 12 (no change)

Capdepera 12 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (no change)

Selva 11 (no change)

Son Servera 11 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Santa Margalida 9 (-1)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Felanitx 8 (-2)

Lloseta 8 (+1)

Santanyi 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (-1)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Consell 2 (-1)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (-1)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)