It’s a misty morning in Palma but the sun will come out at lunchtime and the mercury will rise to 19 degrees, then fall to 5 overnight.

Calvia is foggy too with sunshine this afternoon and the daytime high of 18 will drop to 7 after dark.

Santanyi starts off overcast but it’ll clear up by lunchtime and there’s plenty of sun this afternoon with a high of 18 and a low of 6.

Alcudia is 18 and cloudy at both ends of the day with sunshine in the middle and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a top temperature of 15 degrees during the day and 6 overnight.