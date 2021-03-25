The Thursday report is 36 new positive cases of coronavirus, 16 fewer than Wednesday. Thirty of the cases are in Mallorca; there are three in Minorca and three in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.47% from 2,448 tests, 885 fewer than reported on Wednesday.

There are 33 Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (down two) and 22 in Ibiza (no change). The figures for intensive care are unchanged - 17 Mallorca and six Ibiza. Twelve more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 64 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The health service is attending to a total of 896 people; this number has risen by 17. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 14 more - 724 in all. One more death has been confirmed; the total is 779.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is 48.81; in Mallorca it is 51.67 (a very slight increase compared to Wednesday). The seven-day incidence is 27.32 (Balearics) and 29.69 (Mallorca); both these figures are down.