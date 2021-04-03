Puerto Alcudia, Mallorca.

Puerto Alcudia, Mallorca.

03-04-2021Andrew Ede

It’s a cloudy start to Easter Sunday in Palma and there might even be a shower or two, but it will be 21 degrees and mostly sunny this afternoon with fierce winds and a low of 12.

Calvia is overcast this morning with strong winds but there will be sunshine later and the daytime high of 19 degrees will fall to 8 after dark.

Santanyi is 18 degrees and cloudy with scattered showers, moderate-strong winds and a low of 9.

It’s 17 and dull in Santa Margalida with a mixture of sunshine and showers and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.