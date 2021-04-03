It’s a cloudy start to Easter Sunday in Palma and there might even be a shower or two, but it will be 21 degrees and mostly sunny this afternoon with fierce winds and a low of 12.

Calvia is overcast this morning with strong winds but there will be sunshine later and the daytime high of 19 degrees will fall to 8 after dark.

Santanyi is 18 degrees and cloudy with scattered showers, moderate-strong winds and a low of 9.

It’s 17 and dull in Santa Margalida with a mixture of sunshine and showers and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 7.

