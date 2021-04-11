Xisco Mulet, the president of the Aviba association of travel agencies in the Balearics, said on Sunday that he trusts that the Spanish and regional governments will have the necessary legal means to maintain "necessary restrictions" once the state of alarm ends on May 9.

"We trust that the state and the autonomous communities will have the legal tools to continue with necessary measures." In this regard, he specified regions adopting perimeter closures, but these measures would also maintaining a curfew.

Mulet stressed that these types of measure are needed in order that there is a tourism season and that they should therefore be in place until June. In June, he added, the "vaccine certificate" will be introduced and between 50 and 60 per cent of the population will have been vaccinated.

"The vaccination plan and the health passport are two essential elements so that tourism begins to arrive on the islands and the economy can be reactivated. The increase in the number of vaccines and how much they help to reduce infections will determine when perimeter closures end and there is an increase in national tourism."