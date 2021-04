Police are searching for a motorist, who posted a video on social media of him allegedly driving at 211km/h an hour on Palma ring-road.

Police have launched an investigation to try and locate the driver of the super-charged of the Nissan GTR.

He was driving in an area where the speed limit is of 60kmh and 80kmh. If and when he is located he faces a 3 to 6 month prison sentence.