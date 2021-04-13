President Francina Armengol of the Balearics

President Armengol, speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

In parliament on Tuesday, President Armengol said that once the state of alarm comes to an end, it would be "logical" for regional governments to have the necessary means at their disposal to manage the pandemic. In this regard, Armengol mentioned the curfew, although she also said that regional governments can apply other measures, such as limiting capacities and controlling opening hours.

Patricia Guasp of Ciudadanos observed that improvisation "is not the best advisor" and that anticipation "is the best vaccine". She called for a shift from prohibition to the prevention and control of non-compliance, seeking a balance between people's rights and the control of the pandemic. "The citizens need security, certainty and confidence."

Armengol insisted that the government is studying measures that it will have once the state of alarm ends. All possible measures will be adopted on the basis of "consensus and dialogue". She gave an assurance that the government will be able to take measures, as the justice system "has always ratified regulations decreed by the government".

