The tenth anniversary of the Unesco declaration of the Tramuntana World Heritage Site has been marked by a series of meetings between town halls in the Tramuntana and the Council of Mallorca. It was Pollensa’s turn earlier this week, and so the mayor and others sat down with Maria Antònia Garcias of the Council’s territory department to discuss grants and various other topics.

One of these was the urgent need to get a move on with the adaptation of the plan for the management of natural resources (PORN), which is of particular relevance to the Ternelles finca and to the town hall’s capacity to be able to authorise access. What good it did raising this matter with the Council is debatable. The environment ministry and the government are responsible for the Tramuntana plan, not the Council. Still, if it means that the Council transfers the town hall’s views to the ministry, the discussion won’t have done any harm.

The opposition Junts Avançam have meanwhile presented their submissions regarding modification of the plan and in particular the access to the two exclusion zones - Cala Castell and Castell del Rei. The reason for there being exclusion zones is the population of black vultures, and these exclusion zones form part of the Balearic High Court’s justification for insisting that Pollensa town hall adapts its urban plan in line with a modified PORN that would facilitate access.

Junts point to the environment ministry having presented a report to the European Parliament in 2018 which concluded that there is no human impact on the black vulture population, so long as access is regulated. Over a period of fifteen years, some 5,000 people per annum had used the Ternelles way and over that time the population of vultures and other species had grown.